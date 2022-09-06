Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.
