Observer Price Reaches $0.0014 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $69,932.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

