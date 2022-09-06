OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

