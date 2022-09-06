Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
