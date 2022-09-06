Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

