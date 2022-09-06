OG Fan Token (OG) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.39 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00032494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00050114 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

