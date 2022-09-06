ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE OKE traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,662. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ONEOK by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

