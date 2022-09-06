Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,520 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 106,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,814. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.