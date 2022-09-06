OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OrganiGram by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 211,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.59. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

