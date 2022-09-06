Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $18.82. Outfront Media shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 98,543 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.