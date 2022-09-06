Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.3 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

