Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.74

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 439263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Panasonic Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

