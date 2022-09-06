Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

CVX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,817. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

