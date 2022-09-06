Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after buying an additional 1,134,155 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 130,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

