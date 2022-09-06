Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Has $877,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $199.53. 94,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

