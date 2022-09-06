Paycoin (PCI) Price Hits $0.31

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $79.58 million and $287,697.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paycoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,712.64 or 0.99916981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00062476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00024118 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.