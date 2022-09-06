Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 152,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.28. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

