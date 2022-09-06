Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 59,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,682,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.
Paysafe Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
