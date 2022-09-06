Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 14,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $760.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

