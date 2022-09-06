Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
Institutional Trading of Performant Financial
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.