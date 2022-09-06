Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.