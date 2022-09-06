Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €233.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €233.00 ($237.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of EPA RI opened at €184.85 ($188.62) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

