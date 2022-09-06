Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $190.00

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190.25 ($2.30), with a volume of 38748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) target price on shares of Personal Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £59.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,854.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Personal Group Company Profile

In other Personal Group news, insider Martin Bennett bought 18,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,692.50 ($60,044.10).

(Get Rating)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.