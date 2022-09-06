Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 750,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,223,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

