Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 752,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

