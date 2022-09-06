PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 151,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.