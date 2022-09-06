PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 151,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
