Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 187,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $248,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.