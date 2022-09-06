Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

