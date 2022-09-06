Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $57,529,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

