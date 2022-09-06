Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,486. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

