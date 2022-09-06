Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $56.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. 992,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

