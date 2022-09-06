Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 10,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,681. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $782.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

