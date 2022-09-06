Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 40,234 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Alector worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alector by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alector by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 392,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alector by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 226,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,786. The stock has a market cap of $859.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.