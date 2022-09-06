Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,029,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $66,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Down 0.4 %
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
