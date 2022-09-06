Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,763 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $64,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 280,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

