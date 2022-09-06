Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.31 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 661,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,723,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,458. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.36. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.