PlayDapp Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $139.34 million and $9.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

