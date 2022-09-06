PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 35,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.