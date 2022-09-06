POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.77. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3,289 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

