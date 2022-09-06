Polaris Share Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Polaris Share has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $58,697.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polaris Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Polaris Share
Polaris Share was first traded on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare.
Buying and Selling Polaris Share
