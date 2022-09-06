PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $143,515.08 and approximately $48.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.
PolkaDomain Coin Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
Buying and Selling PolkaDomain
Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.