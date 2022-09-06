Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.61 on Friday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.