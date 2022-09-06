Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Power Assets Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.
Power Assets Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Power Assets Company Profile
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.
Featured Stories
