PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Trading Down 14.2%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) shares were down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.
