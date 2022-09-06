PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWFL. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

