PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWFL. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.