Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 53.2%

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) traded down 53.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.66. 5,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29.
Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.
