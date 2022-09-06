Privia Health Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 1,388 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,023 shares of company stock worth $22,218,916. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 19,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,452. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

