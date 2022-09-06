PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

PRCT opened at $40.37 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 125,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

