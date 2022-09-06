Prometeus Price Reaches $5.20 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major exchanges.

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

