Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires Shares of 340,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. KE accounts for about 16.3% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 348,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

