Prudential PLC Buys 73,520 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.56% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,576. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

