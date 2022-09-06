Prudential PLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $62,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 64,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,598. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31.

