Prudential PLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $62,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 64,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,598. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.